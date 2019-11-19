Woman fails to appear in court for theft and child endangerment charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who failed to show for her plea hearing last Wednesday has been arrested after her bonds were ruled forfeited.

Danica Thrasher, 40, was supposed to be in 89th District Court last week to plead to theft and child endangerment charges. When she did not show, a warrant was issued and she was arrested Monday at 10th and Holliday.

The child endangerment was filed last year when authorities say her one- year- old daughter tested positive for cocaine.

One of her previous theft charges was in 2012 when police said she tried to leave Walmart with stolen items, and when a security officer tried to stop her, she rammed him with her cart and jumped into a waiting car.

The last shoplifting charge was also at a Walmart last year.