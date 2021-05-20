Woman falls in river, saved by first responders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are still trying to figure out how a woman fell into the Wichita River Wednesday night.

The first call for a water rescue came in around 10:15 p.m.

First responders were called to a bridge near the intersection of Barnett Road and Anchor Road. When they got there, the woman had already floated by.

WFPD officers later spotted her in the river near FM 367 by the railroad tracks just past Wellington Lane. They were able to pull her out and there has been no update on her condition.

This is a developing story, stay with Texomashomepage as we learn more.