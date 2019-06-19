Woman finds car window busted and purse gone, Man charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A Wichita Falls man with previous convictions is again charged with burglary of a vehicle after a woman finds her car window busted out and her purse gone.



34-year-old Harold Don Wolfe was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the burglary reported in May.



A resident in the 400 block of Brook said she found her Honda Odyssey with a broken front window broken and her purse missing.



She told officers she saw a man nearby pulling the handle of another car, and when she walked by he got in a blue car and left.



Police said the victim’s credit card was used just 30 minutes after being stolen in a store in Randlett and surveillance video showed the suspect and car matching the woman’s description.



Officials said fingerprints from her car were also matched to Wolfe.



Wolfe was arrested back in 2016 after police said they uncovered a complex counterfeit check scheme using information stolen from cars and they set up a car in the area where burglaries were occurring.



Police charged seven others in the case involving more than 30 victims.



Wolfe was arrested last December in connection to a string of washer and dryer coin burglaries at apartment complexes. He was also arrested in 2012 after police said they caught him on surveillance camera breaking car windows at a business