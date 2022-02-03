WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman fled the scene of an accident and left behind her passenger, who was able to identify her.

Ashley Nicole Wagner is charged with a misdemeanor of causing an accident involving about $2,600 damage.

The accident happened on November 16 last year, and Wagner was booked into jail on Wednesday.

Police said she was in the 6600 block of Seymour Highway at a convenience store, and when she was pulling in, she struck another parked car.

They said she told the driver of that car she didn’t have insurance, so she would pay for the damage. When the other driver mentioned calling police to make a report, Wagner fled on foot without exchanging information.

A female who was a passenger of Wagner’s car then came out to discover Wagner had left her behind with a disabled vehicle.

Police said the passenger identified Wagner and told police she believed she had outstanding warrants, which was one reason she may have fled.

Police later made contact with Wagner and said she admitted to being the driver and agreeing to pay for the damage, but she never paid any money or even made an effort to contact the victim.