WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning or endangering a child after police responded to a report of a vehicle stranded on some railroad tracks with her and a child inside.

According to the arrest warrant, just before midnight, on Jan. 27, 2023, police went to the railroad tracks on Vermont Street and found an unoccupied Dodge Charger stuck on the tracks. A witness said, moments before police got there, he came up on the vehicle and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat with a 10-month-old child in her lap and got them out.

The officers noted Lizabeth Mendoza had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and she swayed when she walked. The officers also noted she smelled of alcohol and seemed unaware that her vehicle was stuck on the tracks. Mendoza told the officers she was on her way home and that her house was “right there” while pointing to the street.

A criminal record check found she had three previous convictions for DWI. She was arrested and charged with DWI with two or more previous convictions. She refused to give a blood or breath sample. A blood warrant was issued, and a sample was taken and sent to a crime lab for analysis.

During a follow-up investigation on Mar. 03, Mendoza’s toxicology report showed her blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit. A review of surveillance video taken from the QuikTrip gas station, across the street from the railroad tracks, showed a train crossing less than two minutes before Mendoza’s vehicle pulled onto the tracks.

Mendoza was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, with a $20,000 bond. She bonded out the same day.