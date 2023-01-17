WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.

Sarah Case, 31, is jailed on a previous warrant for theft.

Police were responding to a burglar alarm at Tractor Supply on Southwest Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023. While checking on this, they also got a report of two people on bicycles at a nearby car wash.

Police said when they went to check, a man and woman ran. They said Case was found under a parked rental truck and they are still searching for the man.

Case was arrested on the theft warrant and a police spokesman said she could be facing additional charges after they confirmed a burglary had been committed at the car wash.

Case has two theft cases pending. One case from last May was filed when police said a man and a woman, on bicycles, were arrested on theft warrants and the woman, Case, was charged with theft of metal after police found oil field pumps and parts in her backpack.

Another pending theft charge came after police said Case and the same man have been recorded on surveillance loading wooden pallets into a pickup on two occasions at the United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road while the store was closed.

Case has two previous convictions for theft at a CVS pharmacy when she was caught with items in her bra and shoes, and when police let her lock up her truck in the parking lot, they discovered it was stolen.