Woman found with I.D. info of more than 50 people pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect pleaded guilty in an I.D. theft scheme uncovered by a Department of Public Safety special investigator in Wichita Falls last February.

Robin Kolker pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by possession of more than 50 pieces of identifying information and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and suspended to 8 years probation.

Another count of fraud was dismissed.

The DPS and local police served a warrant on a room at Motel 6 on Central Freeway on Feb. 25, 2021, and said Kolker and Jermaine Green had been living there for 11 months.

Jermaine Green

A search of the room uncovered credit and debit cards, I.D. cards, social security cards, checks and other identifying information, such as birthdays and bank routing numbers belonging to more than 50 victims.

Green was also sentenced to eight years probation on August 10.