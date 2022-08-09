WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls woman with a very long criminal record is going to prison after pleading guilty to trying to pass a very poor version of a $100 bill at a convenience store.

Kimberly Holloway pleaded guilty to forgery and received five years in prison and also pleaded guilty to burglary and drug possession, according to court documents. Her two five-year and one 15-month sentences will be served together.

Wichita County Jail booking

In May 2019, police say Holloway went into the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of Central Freeway and tried to pay for about $15 of merchandise with a $100 bill. The clerk passed a counterfeit test pen over it and it showed counterfeit and he called police.

In addition, the bill had no watermark, the ink was running and it had multiple Asian markings on the front and back. It was also lacking the printed notation “This note is legal tender for all debts….”

When police arrived and questioned Holloway, they say she told them she had gotten the bill from someone she did not know at the person’s home on Williams Street, in exchange for a real $100 bill. Police say this explanation and the poor quality convinced them Holloway was lying and she knew the bill was counterfeit.

Holloway’s burglary conviction came from an arrest in 2021 after a resident on Baylor said a heavy-set Black female with a shaved head came up to where she was sitting on her front porch and asked for a bottle of water.

She went in to get the water and as she was going out, saw the woman had come into her home. She said she saw that her purse was in plain sight on the couch, and she tried to sit on it but the woman quickly grabbed it and ran out.

The victim tried to chase after the thief, but police say the victim was in poor health and could not continue the chase. However, when she described the thief to a friend, police say that friend recognized her as Holloway, and the victim later found her Facebook page and also picked her from a photo lineup without hesitation.

Holloway has about 20 convictions and her 33 arrests since 1985 include 6 for theft, 3 for assault, 2 for robbery, 9 for drugs, 1 for injury to an elderly person, 5 for violation of parole or probation, and 2 for burglary.