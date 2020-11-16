Woman gets more charges of aggravated assault with a knife

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A woman who was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a box cutter from a disturbance in June is now charged with aggravated assault after two people were reportedly stabbed in a bar on north Scott early Sunday.

29-year-old Damishia Walker is also charged with evading arrest.

Police said they responded to the Haystack around 1:50 a.m. Sunday where a woman who was bleeding from the top of her head told them she had been stabbed and pointed toward Walker.



Officers said Walker ran from the parking lot and was chased and tackled.

Police then found a man inside the bar who had stab wounds to his left ribs, shoulder, thigh, and forehead.

He told them he got stabbed when he got in the middle of a fight.

Officers said they recovered a knife with blood on its blade, and inside a restroom found a pool of blood and a pool stick covered with blood.

The charges filed in June came after police said she pulled a box cutter and began fighting and threatening to cut up several people during a large disturbance at apartments on Johnson Road.

Walker has one conviction for assault. Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in which two people were allegedly stabbed were filed in 2018 and later dismissed.