Woman given probation for crowbar attack

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with attacking another woman with a crowbar last May pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation.

Shanteneera Eaden was given a deferred sentence of five years of community service.

Last May, police said they responded to a fight on Gerald Street.

They said Eaden got into a fight with her boyfriend and a woman got between them to stop it.

That is when Eaden grabbed a crowbar and hit the other woman with it several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"