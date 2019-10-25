Woman given probation for crowbar attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with attacking another woman with a crowbar last May pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation.

Shanteneera Eaden was given a deferred sentence of five years of community service.

Last May, police said they responded to a fight on Gerald Street.

They said Eaden got into a fight with her boyfriend and a woman got between them to stop it.

That is when Eaden grabbed a crowbar and hit the other woman with it several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.