Woman given probation for stabbing mother in back

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX.KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced for stabbing her mother in the back last May.

Star Mellody Terrell, 21, was placed on five years probation in the 30th District Court on the charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Police said Terrell called police from a home on Kingston Drive and told them she had to stab her mother and that she was now walking to the police station.

Officers found her on Trinidad Dr. and said she pulled out a knife from her dress and dropped it on the ground. They say she told them she stabbed her mother because her mother tried to kill her.

The victim told police she was on the phone when Terrell grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and began chasing her and stabbed her once in the back in the bedroom.