Woman hospitalized after motorcycle accident

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— A Lawton woman is hospitalized following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening.

It happened at approximately 7:33 p.m. on SE 150th at Baseline road.

Investigators said the driver of a 2002 Suzuki GSX, Daquita Carr, 34, of Lawton, was southbound on SH65 and failed to make a curve. Then the motorcycle departed the roadway to the left, lost control, and struck a tree.

Carr was taken to United Regional Hospital listed in fair condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm, and leg injuries.

Investigators said a helmet was in use by the driver.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.