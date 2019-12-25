Woman hospitalized after vicious dog attack in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A woman was taken to the hospital after a vicious dog attack on Tuesday night.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call around 5:40 p.m. at the 600 block of Juarez.

Officials said four pit bulls were dragging a woman down the block.

The woman was taken to United Regional listed as stable.

Three of the pit bulls were taken by animal services, and the fourth pit bull was shot by a bystander, and is still running loose.

Officials said they have contacted the dogs’ owner.

Officials said no charges or fines will be filed at this time.

This incident is now under investigation by detectives, stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.