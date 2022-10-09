Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of an accident on Northwest Freeway Saturday night.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on US Highway 287 Saturday night.

According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call on US Highway 287 between City View Drive and Wellington Road for a possible accident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

They found the victim, a 65-year-old woman, had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers at the scene said it appears the victim had vehicle trouble and pulled on to the shoulder of the highway.

They said she was struck when she got out of her car. She was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A portion of the freeway was closed, and traffic was diverted while the scene was investigated. The cause is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.