Woman hospitalized, three pets die following early morning house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is hospitalized after an early Saturday morning structure fire that caused nearly $50,000 and killed three animals.

Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighters responded to a call at 1800 Cedar Avenue just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said heavy smoke poured out of the back of the structure, and as they arrived they saw four family members out front with two dogs.

The family members stated a woman was still inside the burning structure, so firefighters searched the structure for the 63-year-old woman. AMR assisted with medical treatments for the woman and transported her to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the burning structure but three others died on the scene.

Red Cross arrived on the scene to assist the four family members.

Officials said a heat lamp installed in a doghouse caught fire and broke a window to the house and burned the home.

The fire caused about $48,000 in damages.