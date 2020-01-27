Woman identified in Cumberland Ave. death; first homicide of 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We now know the name of the woman found dead in her driveway in Wichita Falls Sunday afternoon. Just before 3:45 p.m., 65-year-old Carolyn High was found lying in her driveway on Cumberland Avenue across from Jarratt Park.

There is very limited information being released but one thing we do know is that WFPD is now investigating this death as the first homicide of the year.

Floral Heights, what’s typically a quiet neighborhood was rattled over the weekend after the body of 65-year-old Carolyn High was found on the driveway of her own home.

“I didn’t know much about her except that she kept to herself and I saw her outside mowing the yard or working in her flower bed,” Floral Heights resident, Nelta Perkins said.

Perkins lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and said they’ve never had an incident like this, and because the suspect has not been caught, Perkins along with Precious Mclain and Seth Winkler said they’re living in fear.

“I have my own child and I’m too scared to take her out of the house these days, it’s getting crazy out here and it’s scary to take her out here,” Floral Heights resident, Seth Winkler said.

Winkler and Mclain actually knew the victim, they met her when they were driving by her house and saw her fall, so they pulled over and helped her into her house. Mclain said she was a kind-hearted woman.

“She was a very very kind and sweet person, she cared about her family a lot, that’s all she spoke about. She was a very loving person,” Floral Heights resident, Precious Mclain said.

Gary Harley is a Floral Heights resident as well and said he couldn’t believe the news when he read about what had happened.

“I think that’s a terrible situation, and if somebody did this then they need to catch them. I hate to hear that happened to that woman,” Harley said.

As the investigation continues, the normally peaceful neighborhood has people fearful, waiting for the killer to be caught.

Crime Stoppers is pushing a Fresh 48 on the death.



If information is received in the next 48 hours you could earn up to $3,000.



All you have to do is call 940-322-9888 with any information, and remember, you never have to give your name or information.