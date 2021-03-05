Woman in critical condition after single-car accident near Comanche County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One woman is in critical condition after a single-car accident near Comanche County Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:11 a.m. on Hurst Road south of Logue Chapel Road and east of Faxon, Oklahoma in Comanche County.

Investigators said the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion, Shelby Underwood, 21, of Tool, and the passenger, Cody Sweeden, 19, of Lawton, was southbound on Hurst Road south of Logue Chapel Road where investigators said the car was driving too fast for the road conditions at the time causing the driver to lose control of the car, slide into a ditch and roll before coming to a stop on the passenger side of the car.

Underwood was taken by Air Evac to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.

Sweeden was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

