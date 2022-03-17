WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A female is in unknown condition after she was ejected from her Jeep following a rollover crash late Wednesday night in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Bret Hart, the Jeep was traveling southbound on Old Jacksboro Highway just before midnight on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding and running red lights on Old Jacksboro Highway.

Sgt. Hart said witnesses told police when the Jeep ran a red light at the service road on Central Freeway, it collided with a Honda sedan.

Sgt. Hart said the driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and the car rolled over.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Our crew is working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as more details are available.

