Woman indicted for injury to a child for incident involving chewing gum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with abuse including lashing her 8-year-old’s back several times with a belt because the victim’s younger sister was chewing the mother’s gum.

Iliana Veronica Gonzales, 31, was indicted for injury to a child with intentional bodily injury and is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

The abuse allegedly occurred in December 2019 and authorities were notified after school staff noticed suspicious injuries.

Related Content Mother charged with injury to a child after chewing gum incident

A warrant was issued on June 25.

When interviewed, the victim said her mother slapped and scratched her face, pinched her cheeks and hit her across her back with a belt.

According to her testimony, the victim said her mother was upset because the victim’s 3-year-old sister had got some of the mother’s gum.

Child Protective Services and police investigators said the girl had bruises on her face and neck and large bruises across both sides of her back, her left shoulder and left arm.

Police said Gonzales first denied using a belt on the girl, but after learning the girl had spoken to them, admitted she hit her with a belt several times across her back and slapped her face because of the gum incident.

The district attorney’s office has requested the case be placed on the next available trial docket.