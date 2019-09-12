Woman indicted for alleged drunken driving with child passenger

Local News
Posted:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is indicted for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the backseat.

Crystal Hubych, 26, is charged with both endangering a child and DWI with a child passenger.

Police officers said in July around 3:30 p.m they were called to check out a vehicle on Northwest Freeway.

They said they found Hubych driving with her 9-year-old niece inside.

Officers said there was a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and admitted to drinking earlier that morning from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Police officers said Hubuch told them she was on her way to pick up her 2-year-old son.

