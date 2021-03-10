Woman jailed after allegedly running over another woman during argument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed on a $250,000 bond after police said she ran over another woman during an argument in the street.

Shaniqua Johnson is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Johnson was booked into Wichita County Jail for the alleged assault that occurred in February on Bailey Street.

Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Bailey Street about a person being run over.

When officers arrived, witnesses said the victim and Johnson had been arguing in the street when Johnson got into a Chevrolet Tahoe and ran over the other woman.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for two broken ribs, cuts and bruises.

Police said cell phone video of the incident shows the women arguing in the street and as the victim walked back across the street, the Tahoe pulled away from the curb in a sharp direction and ran over the victim in the middle of the street.