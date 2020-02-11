Woman jailed after allegedly stealing over $400 worth of vitamins and medicine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman barred from United Regional is charged with shoplifting after she took over $400 worth of medication and vitamins from Walgreen’s, according to police.

Kierra Jones, 29, is charged with theft and criminal trespass. Her bonds are set at $1,250.

Officers said they were called to the Walgreen’s on the corner of 9th Street and Brook Street across the street from United Regional at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

While they were in route, they said Jones had left the store with 23 items that she took off the counter and put into a United Regional bag.

Officers were able to locate Jones in the northwest parking lot of the hospital.

Police said inside the bag were several bottles and cases of vitamins and over the counter medications.

The 23 items are valued at a total of $432.27.

Police said Jones was barred from the hospital in June 2018.