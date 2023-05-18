WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed after a deputy finds an assortment of illegal narcotics in her car, from mushrooms to a THC soaked bandana.

The deputy said after a traffic stop on Seymour Highway, and suspicious actions by the suspect, Lisa Prine, he asked permission to search her car which she refused.

He called for a canine which alerted to narcotics.

The deputy said the search led to two containers filled with a large amount of meth, a pink circular container with a marijuana leaf bandana soaked in liquid which tested for THC, and a clear bag with several white and dark colored mushrooms that tested for the hallucinogenic chemical.

Prine has 7 drug charges since 2022.