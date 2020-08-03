Woman jailed on multiple charges after allegedly stealing cash, credit cards from grandparents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with burglarizing her grandparent’s home taking cash, identification and credit cards.

Whitney Mae Panas, 24, was arrested at a Walmart after the burglary, when she and another person were allegedly stealing items.

Officials said they found the grandparents’ cards in Panas’ purse.

According to the arrest affidavit, the grandparents were asleep when a burglar entered their home and took two cell phones the grandmother’s wallet.

Police said the wallet had the victim’s military identification card, driver’s license, insurance cards, social security card and several credit cards.

Police said $160 cash was also taken from a table.

The victims told police they suspected their granddaughter because she had access to the home and knew where the woman kept her purse.

When stopped at the Walmart, police said the suspect gave them a driver’s license with another name, but they determined she was Panas from surveillance video and another officers’ knowledge of her alias.

In addition to burglary, Panas is charged with possession of a controlled substance, fraud by use of someone’s identifying information and failure to identify by giving false information.