Woman kicks in neighbor’s door looking for grandson

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested in March for allegedly trying to assault a police officer with a two-foot water meter cutoff wrench is arrested again, for allegedly breaking down her neighbor’s door.

Stacy Tuttle Wichita Co. Jail

Stacy Tuttle, also known as “Lotsey”, was arrested Friday, April 23, on Nunneley Place and charged with burglary.

The victim told officers Tuttle, his downstairs neighbor, first walked into his apartment and asked him where her grandson was.

He asked her to leave but said he had to push her out of his apartment.

He said she then kicked the door in and came back in and stared at his son.

When police questioned her they said she told them that her neighbor was abusing her grandson and she went in to get him.

The victim said he is no relation to Tuttle and her alleged grandson was not in his apartment.

The victim’s wife told officers they have had repeated problems with Tuttle coming into their apartment and causing trouble.

Tuttle has had 11 cases filed in Wichita County courts, with four pending.

Her most recent was in March when she was charged with resisting arrest and retaliation on Evergreen Drive