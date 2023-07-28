WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Weeks Park Lane.

According to WFPD Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Brian Sheehan, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, police and emergency medics responded to 4100 Weeks Park Lane, where they found a woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to our news crew at the scene, officers taped off an area in the apartment complex and are investigating.

The victim’s name has not been released, and Sgt. Sheehan said next-of-kin has not been notified.

