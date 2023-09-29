COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An unidentified woman is dead following a fiery rollover wreck that happened over six miles north of Faxon in Comanche County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on Thursday September 28, just after 2:15 *.m. on SW Tinney Road near SW 112th Street.

At this time, investigators have not determined what make and model the vehicle was, and the driver was an unidentified woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

OHP officials said the vehicle was traveling west on Tinney Road when it went off the roadway left and rolled multiple times.

Investigators determined the driver was ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling.

The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames and caused a grassfire.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.