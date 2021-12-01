Woman killed in Tillman County wreck

TILLMAN CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A wreck in Tillman County Wednesday morning took the life of a woman from Frederick, Oklahoma.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, Henry Owens, 72, and Paula Owens 70, were traveling north on US 183 near 5th Street in Manitou, according to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The report said the 2015 Ford F-150, driven by Henry, departed the roadway to the right for unknown reasons and rolled one-quarter, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Paula Owens was pronounced deceased on the scene and was transported to a medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City by Southern Prairie Mortuary.

Henry Owens was transported by Survival Flight to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with internal and external injuries.