Woman leads State Troopers on second high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has her second charge of evading arrest in about a year after authorities said she led a State Trooper on a chase at speeds over 100 miles an hour through Burkburnett, into Oklahoma, back through Burkburnett and into and around Wichita Falls.

The trooper said he was on patrol on February 3 on I-44 about 2 p.m. when he saw a four-door Buick Lesabre driven by Stefanie Teruel, 38, speeding in the northbound lanes.

He attempted to stop it and said it sped up to more than 100 through Burkburnett, across the Red River Bridge into Oklahoma and then exited and turned back around south toward Burkburnett, still going more than 100 miles an hour.

Another DPS trooper tried to stop the car with spike strips at Bacon Switch Road but was unsuccessful because of heavy traffic.

Then another trooper tried spike strips and said the Buick swerved around them.

As the pursuit headed toward Wichita Falls, troopers said the car exited I-44, then got back on and went through a construction zone with workers present.

Troopers said the driver showed no concern for the safety of the workers or other motorists.

The Buick exited on Maurine and continued south on the access road, then got on Iowa Park Rd. and then Jefferson Street, before taking several side streets and getting on Peach street, turning into a business driveway and stopping.

Troopers said they took Teruel out and found she had warrants. Later they said she told them she turned in there because her husband worked at that business.

In January 2019, Teruel was charged with evading arrest, possession of drugs and child endangerment after authorities said she led them on a chase from Wichita Falls through Archer, Young and Jack Counties, which included going the wrong direction on Highway 281.

Officers used two spike strips to deflate the tires, but said the car kept going until the Wichita County Chief Deputy did a pit maneuver.

They said they found Teruel’s 14- year- old son in the car.