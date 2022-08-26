WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief.

Jennifer Clemans Mugshot

Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism.

The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her red Honda CRV and also damage some yard decorations.

Police located Clemans walking around the corner from the victim’s house and say she admitted doing the damage. She said she did not like the victim and was mad that she got a new car while she has to walk everywhere.

Total damage was estimated at $2,542.