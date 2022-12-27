WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman faces five new charges after police said they found her hidden in an alley fleeing a Wichita Falls residence she was barred from, then resisting arrest, then offering to pay the officer transporting her to jail if they agreed to let her go.

Heather Lynn Blackburn, 31, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, December 26, 2022, where she remains on bonds totaling over $15,000.

Blackburn was arrested on the following charges Monday:

Criminal trespass — Class B Misdemeanor offense

— Class B Misdemeanor offense Evading arrest or detention — Class A Misdemeanor offense

— Class A Misdemeanor offense Resisting arrest, search or transport — Class A misdemeanor offense

— Class A misdemeanor offense Bribery — 2nd Degree Felony offense

— 2nd Degree Felony offense Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 — State Jail Felony Offense

According to the arrest affidavits, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in reference to a criminal trespass at around 8 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, in the 1800 block of Fairfax Avenue.

An officer said he saw a female, later identified as Blackburn, in the backyard of the residence and yelled at her to stop. The officer said she then ran from the backyard and he lost sight of her.

Responding officers later located Blackburn hiding under a dump trailer curled up behind the left inside tires in the back alley behind the residence.

A WFPD officer who responded to the scene advised other officers that he’d previously barred Blackburn from the residence on Fairfax Avenue, and said Blackburn understood if she returned to the residence, she would be arrested for criminal trespass.

According to the affidavit, an officer was escorting Blackburn to his patrol car, when she began pulling away under her own power, preventing the officer from placing her in the back of the car. The officer said several officers had to physically pick her up and put her into the back seat of the car.

The officer said when he went to leave the scene, Blackburn began kicking the window and hitting her head against the cage. He said he had to stop the patrol car and put department-approved hobbles on Blackburn’s ankles to prevent damage to the patrol car and to keep Blackburn from injuring herself in the process.

Blackburn then told police she would do anything to avoid going to jail. She even told the officer transporting her she’d give him “a $1,000” if he would just let her go. Officers said she continued to tell officers she would do “anything” not to go to jail.

When officers arrived at the Wichita County Jail with Blackburn, she admitted she had illegal narcotics on her person. A female detention officer searched Blackburn and found a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance in the left breast area of her bra.

A field test of the suspected methamphetamine returned a positive result. The total weight of the packaged substance was 0.7 grams.

A records check on Blackburn revealed five previous arrests on 15 total charges since 2014. The charges include theft of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, and public intoxication.

Most recently, in June 2022, Blackburn was accused of linking a debit card that was not hers to her personal PayPal account, then transferring money from that account to her PayPal. Those charges are still pending.