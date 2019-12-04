Woman out on bond for manslaughter allegedly steals car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman recently released from jail after police said they found her and two men inside a man’s house is back in jail for allegedly stealing a car belonging to her roommate’s mother.

Trinity Noland is now charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle with a bond of $2,000.

Police said a silver Kia on Kemp with no front or rear plates passed an officer Tuesday morning and the officer pulled it over.

They said Noland admitted the car was stolen and it belonged to her roommate’s mother.

She told the officer she had found it abandoned on 9th St., and that she was returning it.

Officers said they found the plates in the back of the car and contacted the owner who had already filed a stolen car report.

When asked if Noland had permission to drive it, they said the owner said: “absolutely not!”

Noland was last arrested on November 22, 2019, when police said she and two men were found in a home on Avenue H and charged with criminal trespass.

Noland’s arrests in Wichita and Archer Counties include murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, robbery and drug charges.

She was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery in March and released in July when her sentence was suspended to five years probation.

Then, she was indicted in September for manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of Shaun Simpson in Henrietta.

Her original murder charge was dismissed in 2018. Noland claimed she shot Simpson in self-defense during an assault.