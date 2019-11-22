Woman out on bond for Manslaughter arrested after allegedly breaking into home

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Clay County woman who has been in and out of jail in recent years on charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, theft and more, is back in jail now after police say they found her and three men inside a home on Avenue H last night.

Officers arrived around 10:30 after the resident said he came home and found a door open.

Inside they said they found Trinity Noland, Jason Shelton, Jacob Hodges and Jerrimy Gibson, also known as “Fat Boy.” All are charged with criminal trespass.

They said they found two suspects in the living room, one under the bed in one bedroom, and the fourth in another bedroom.

Gibson posted bond on a theft charge on November 3, 2019. Police said he was caught on surveillance camera taking cash dropped by an armed robber who held up the Sonic where Gibson worked. Officers said Gibson stashed the cash in a box of cups before police arrived.

Gibson has a long arrest record including burglary, money laundering and theft.

Shelton has numerous prior arrests for burglary.

Noland has several armed robbery arrests in Wichita Falls.

Last March she was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery, and in July she was released and her sentence suspended to five years probation.

In September, she was indicted for manslaughter and a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide for the 2016 shooting death of Shaun Simpson in Henrietta.

She posted her $25,000 bond the same day as she was charged.

She had been charged with murder in 2016 but in 2018 it was dismissed.

Noland claims it was self-defense after Simpson began assaulting her.