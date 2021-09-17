Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from freight company

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KTJL) — An Iowa Park woman is sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzling from a Wichita Falls freight company

According to court documents, 39-year-old Amanda Shaffer pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 17, to charges she used company credit cards for personal purchases and also made duplicate payroll payments to herself, for a total of $9,485 from December 2018 to January 2020.

Wichita County Jail booking

Shaffer, former office manager at Texoma Freight, was placed on three years probation and must pay $4,531 restitution and a $750 fine.

Police say unauthorized purchases on a company credit card were reported in March of 2020 after an audit.

Police obtained surveillance video of several unauthorized purchases.

The audit also showed Shaffer was making duplicate payroll payments to herself, making hard copy checks while also making duplicate direct deposit payments.