Woman pleads guilty to using her car to run down woman at bar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who used her car to ram another woman’s car repeatedly at a bar, then drove after and hit the victim as she tried to escape up the stairs, pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Jequavia Pool, 25, accepted a plea deal for 4 years probation in 78th District Court.

Police say last February they received calls about a large fight and a woman running into cars and people with her car at the Haystack bar on Scott Avenue.

When they arrived they found a victim with a leg injury who said Pool had become angry with her about another person and drove her car into the victim’s car four times, and when the victim tried to escape up some stairs, Pool drove partially up the stairs and hit her right leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police officers found pieces from the suspect’s car and also a license plate and went to the address for that registration and said they found Pool sitting in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Elantra and it had heavy damage to the front end.