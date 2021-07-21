Woman pleads in large coin and gold bar theft case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman pleads guilty in connection to two cases, one connected to an aggravated robbery in which shots were fired at the victim and another case in which thousands of dollars of coins, gold bars, and jewelry were taken.

27-year-old Amanda Douglas received a new two year probation term for the gold and coin case and another two year probation term for the other case.

Wichita County Jail booking

She was originally charged with aggravated robbery, but that was dismissed, and she was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Her burglary probation was revoked for the coin case, but she was sentenced again to probation. The motion to revoke states while serving her probation for the burglary, Douglas participated in a robbery with two felons, tested positive for meth, and other violations.

When officers went to serve arrest warrants for the burglary on Douglas and her husband in 2018, they say two pit bulls rushed at them from the house on 25th Street, and they opened fire, killing one dog and wounding the other.

The warrants were for the burglary of a home of a friend of Amanda, while the friend was at the doctor’s office. The victim told police Amanda had helped her get ready to go to the doctor.

Officers say they believe Douglas needed money to support a drug habit. They say she entered the home first then texted her husband to come help.

Items taken included numerous guns and ammo clips, gold and silver coins worth $30,000, gold bars, 150 earrings, and a container of a dog’s ashes.

Police later learned Douglas was trying to sell one of the stolen guns and after a traffic stop, said she was in possession of coins, earrings and other items. They also seized her phone and found messages between herself and her husband, after Douglas got into the victim’s home.

The charge against her husband was later dismissed after he was charged in another case.

In October 2020, while on probation, Douglas was arrested in another traffic stop on the robbery warrant.

According to police, the robbery victim was hit with brass knuckles, pistol-whipped, and shot at while he ran away with no clothes on. His car was also taken, which led to the eventual plea by Douglas.

The victim said he had gone to an apartment on Elizabeth Street in March 2020 earlier to do drugs with Jason “Cowboy” Shelton. He said another man, Jerrimy Gibson, A.K.A. “Fat Boy” Gibson arrived with two women, including Shelton’s girlfriend, Amanda Douglas.

He said Gibson hit him in the face, then pulled a handgun out before hitting him in the head with it. He was then ordered to take his clothes off.

When he did, he said he was able to run out the door, and heard one or more shots being fired at him.

The victim said he grabbed clothes from a nearby resident and went to the hospital. Police said Shelton confirmed the victim’s account and the gunshots and said Gibson had brass knuckles on when he beat the victim.

The victim said the beating was retaliation for him giving information about Gibson to Archer County authorities about a drug case.

Gibson was sentenced to seven years prison in this case and a plea hearing for Shelton is set for next week.