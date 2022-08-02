WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who peppersprayed a wheelchair bond woman to steal mayonnaise, potato chips and a portable fan, entered a plea on Tuesday.

Rochelle Conbrey Wichita County Jail

The second defendant in the robbery of a wheelchair-bound woman has pleaded guilty, after testifying against the other defendant, William Henderson, in his trial last month.

While the other robber received 12 years in prison, Rochelle Convery was given seven days in jail that she has already served.

After William Henderson’s trial for aggravated robbery in which he was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years, prosecutor Dobie Kosub said Convery testified truthfully about her limited role in the robbery.

The robbery happened about a year ago on 16th Street. Police said Henderson and Convery confronted the victim and Convery handed Henderson pepper spray with which he sprayed the victim, then they took her bag containing groceries and also took her portable fan.