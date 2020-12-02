Woman pleads to aggravated robbery, receives six-year sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman gets a six-year prison sentence for robbery and other charges and got dismissal of a theft charge of driving a car off a dealer’s lot after saying she wanted to buy it.

Annie Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and drug possession and also had probation revoked for a 2018 aggravated assault with a knife and pepper spray. The robbery charge was filed last February.

The victim told police officers he was giving Martin rides while her car was in the shop. He said after he dropped her off he checked a money bag he had hidden in the car and saw that more than $1,500 in it was gone.

He said he found Martin and demanded his money, and she pulled out a knife and slashed him in the hand twice.

Police officers later found Martin with more than $1,400 in her purse, along with the knife.

Martin has 14 arrests and has had 21 cases filed in Wichita county.