WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to two of her family violence assault charges and has other cases dismissed. Both of Jamie Pannunzio’s pleas involved assaults of her daughter, and the sentences were 30 days in jail.

A family violence assault charge filed in October 2021 was dismissed, as was a charge of interfering with an emergency call for assistance. A resisting arrest charge is still listed as pending.

Police said one charge from Christmas Eve, 2021 was an assault of Pannunzio’s daughter, sparked because of the lack of cord tie downs for blowup Christmas decorations.

Officers went to the 1800 block of Las Cruces and found the bloody victim and blood on the carpet where the victim said Pannunzio hit her in the head twice with her fist, then kicked her as she curled up into a fetal position to avoid more injury.

The victim said Pannunzio kept hitting her, so she ran out the door to try and call 911, but Pannunzio took her phone and used it to hit her in the head.

Police said Pannunzio told them the victim caused the injuries to herself, however, a witness told officers that Pannunzio got angry about the blowups and began to beat the victim. The other plea was for another assault of the daughter last July, also on Las Cruces.

The victim said Pannunzio became angry because she said her daughter “smarted off” to her.

Officers said the victim and a witness said Pannunzio grabbed the victim by her hair and began hitting her in the face.

One charge of family violence assault that was dismissed was filed in October 2021. Police say the victim, Pannunzio’s ex-husband, was upset that her vehicle was being repossessed and blamed him. He said he went outside to check on why she was screaming, and she threw a ratchet at him.