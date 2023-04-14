Mugshot of Leenette Neil, sentenced to 30 months in TDCJ on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to stabbing multiple people during the summer of 2022.

37-year-old Leenette Nicole Neil plead guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon today in the 30th District Court.

She was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with credit for 54 days served.

The charges stem from an incident in June of 2022 when police responded to reports of a large disturbance near a truck wash on Old Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.

Dispatch notified officers responding to the scene that multiple people had been stabbed.

When they arrived on the scene, officers learned from witnesses that a woman, later identified as Neil, started a fight and stabbed several people before leaving in a Chevy Malibu.

One of the victims, who claimed Neil was his girlfriend, said he was with a female friend, and when Neil arrived, she confronted the friend. Police said Neil knocked tacos out of the friend’s hand and the two women began to fight.

Authorities said Neil retreated to her car, only to retrieve a knife, which she used to stab multiple victims. Police said two female victims had lacerations on their thighs and the male victim had a deep laceration on his lip and a knot on his head.