Woman previously arrested while giving lap dance, now charged with driving while intoxicated with child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A woman who was previously arrested on her job site, in the middle of a lap dance, has now been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

32-year-old Kay Lynn Martin was booked on Sunday.

In august of 2017, Martin was arrested at the Bombshells Club on North Scott.

Police said they were serving two warrants and Martin was sitting on a man’s lap when they took her arm and told her she was under arrest.



The officer said Martin pulled her arm free and cursed at a him, saying she wasn’t going anywhere.



The officer said Martin kept trying to get free and bit him in the arm.



They finally wrestled her to the floor where they said Martin continued to fight and yell and kicked another officer.

Martin was later sentenced for assault of an officer.

Earlier that year, police said they arrested Martin at a Walmart when they said she tried to hide from police under a van and got run over.



They said employees called them about a woman inside who was previously banned.



Officers said she ran away and hid under the van and when the driver of the van left, he ran over her leg.



When police tried to arrest her they said Martin told them it was her twin sister who was in the store, but then admitted she lied because she knew she had a warrant.