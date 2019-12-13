Woman receives 10 years for I.D. theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an I.D. theft case.

Amber Dawn Wilson, 35, received 10 years for use or possession of more than 10 pieces of identifying information and for bail jumping/failure to appear.

The I.D. Theft case arrest was in 2015 and the bail jumping charge came on November 18 when she failed to show for her trial.

Police said they arrested Wilson in an alley on Kemp near Braum’s when someone reported a theft.

Officers found 30 debit cards, driver’s licenses, passports and bank cards belonging to 20 different people.

They said Wilson claimed she found them in a dumpster.

Wilson’s arrests date to 2008 and include several other theft charges plus violation of parole and probation.

She served two years in prison for burglary and three years for unlawful possession of a firearm.