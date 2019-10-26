Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with attacking another woman with a crowbar last May pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation.
Shanteneera Eaden was given a deferred sentence of five years community service.
Last May, police officers responded toa fight on Gerald Street.
They said Eaden got into a fight with her boyfriend and a woman got between them to stop it.
That’s when Eaden grabbed a crowbar and hit the other woman with it several times.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.