Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with attacking another woman with a crowbar last May pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation.

Shanteneera Eaden was given a deferred sentence of five years community service.

Last May, police officers responded toa fight on Gerald Street.

They said Eaden got into a fight with her boyfriend and a woman got between them to stop it.

That’s when Eaden grabbed a crowbar and hit the other woman with it several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

