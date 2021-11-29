Woman recovering after being struck by train in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she ran toward a train and sustained injuries.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Old Iowa Park Road about a woman hit by a train.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Burlington Northern staff said a woman was seen walking eastbound in the gravel after the train tracks. The train continued and sounded off their warning horn and yelled out the window at the woman.

Police said the woman turned around and ran toward the train. The engineer heard a “thud” sound and the train was stopped to check on the woman.

The woman was somehow hit by the train but never stepped onto the track according to Eipper.

She was taken to URHCS for several injuries to one of her legs but the injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, according to Eipper.

The WFPD wrote a report for criminal trespass and listed the woman as a suspect. A name was not released at the time of publication.