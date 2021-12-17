Woman recovering after wreck with FedEx truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is recovering from injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck Friday morning.

Wichita Falls Police Officer Tim Johnson said the wreck happened on Rathgeber Road off Archer City Highway shortly before 9 a.m.

Johnson said the FedEx truck ran into the back of a car after it stopped in the road.

Another FedEx truck arrived to transfer mail packages from the truck that was involved in the accident.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.