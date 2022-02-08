WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 42-year-old Wichita Falls woman is going back to prison after her latest pleas.

Rebecka Lynn Burns entered five pleas in 78th District Court Tuesday according to records. The plea deal calls for two 7 year prison terms and three 1 year state jail terms. All her sentences, however, will be served concurrently.

Rebecka Burns booking photo

Burns was released from her last prison term in 2016 and served three other terms before that. She has 11 arrests and 10 convictions in Wichita County since 2015 and before those she had numerous convictions in Travis County, mostly for credit card theft.

She has served several years in prison and about a year in the Wichita County jail alone.

Her burglary plea in Wichita County was for a burglary of a home on Quincy road last April.

The resident said he had been taking a shower when he heard voices and went to check and found the back door forced open. He then looked out a window and said he saw a woman in his wife’s SUV and he yelled at her, then called 911.

When he looked out again, he said she was gone.

He told police items missing included his wife’s United Regional Hospital I.D. badge, driver’s license, credit cards, keys to the SUV and house, as well as two cordless drills, an indoor grill, and various household decorative items.

Surveillance video in the home showed a man and woman kicking the back door open. Police viewed a neighbor’s surveillance video and say it showed a Chevy Trailblazer pull into the victim’s driveway. That vehicle was stopped by another officer about four hours later and the vehicle was confirmed stolen, and the driver, Shawn Chanate was arrested.

Shawn Chanate booking photo

Police say he admitted going into the Quincy Road house and helping Burns take items.

Burns was located at the Catalina Motel on Seymour Highway going under the name Rebecka Napier. Police say the stolen items were found in her room.

Chanate has several cases now pending trial or plea agreements.