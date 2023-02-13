Kenya Marzett was arrested for DUI after she claimed icey roads were the reason for her wrecks. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman who crashed into two cars and a carport tried to blame the icy road for losing control of her SUV.

The problem was the crashes happened early Saturday morning on February 11, 2023, and there was no ice on the road.

Kenya Marzett was charged with DWI, enhanced because of a blood alcohol level reading of 0.15 or greater. Police said she also displayed 12 of a possible 18 clues of intoxication during field tests.

Officers responding to the collisions in the 1400 block of Covington around 2:45 A.M. Saturday said they found the SUV in a front yard and said it appeared to have struck two vehicles and a carport when it went off the road.

They said Marzett’s speech was slurred, she was swaying and they could smell alcohol.

and she admitted to drinking two mixed drinks two hours previously.

In 2020 Marzett was arrested for hitting a woman in the head with a porcelain elephant while the victim was sitting on a toilet in an apartment on Ridgeway. As she was leaving, the victim said Marzett punched out the front window of the apartment.

The victim said she and Marzett had been in a relationship but had broken up.

After the police left, they said Marzett returned and caused another disturbance.

Marzett pleaded guilty to assault last October.