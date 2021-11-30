Woman says she was forced to live in shed and have sex with stepfather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $100,000 bond after his stepdaughter reported he sexually assaulted her and made her live in a shed behind his house on North Beverly.

According to records, the woman came forward in August and charges were filed this month against Michael Polvado for aggravated sexual assault.

Wichita County Jail

The woman said the assaults began in April 2019 and that Polvado told her gang members told him to have sex with her or they would kill her mother.

She said she was assaulted every morning Monday through Friday, and sometimes on weekends for a year.

She said she moved out for about two months and Polvado and her mother made her move back and live in a shed behind the house.

The victim showed police texts in which she told her mother she and her stepfather had lied to her about a gang forcing him to have sex with her, and her mother replied that the gang had a gun to her head and that Polvado was only trying to protect them.

Police interviewed the mother and said she told them gang members threatened her with guns, but she didn’t know the name of the gang or names of the gang members who came to their house.

Officers said she admitted she never called police or took any measures to protect the family.

When Polvado was questioned, they said he told them he had consensual sex with the victim when she turned 18 because she asked him. He said she told him people were threatening her and her family, but he never saw any evidence of threats.