Woman says stolen truck she was sleeping in belonged to friend, but doesn’t know her name

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 33-year-old woman tells police the pickup she is found sleeping in on a motel parking lot belonged to a friend, but she didn’t know the friend’s name.

A Wichita Falls police officer on patrol spotted the Ford F-250 in the parking lot of the red roof inn on Central Freeway Monday morning.

It did not have a front license plate, and the rear paper tag came back to a Dodge Ram pickup

The officer tried to check the vin number on the windshield but it was covered up by a mask, and he then noticed a woman was asleep in the reclining passenger seat.

He had the woman, Jenny Page, get out and she said the truck belonged to a friend and that she had no I.D. on her.

Officers ran the vin and it came back stolen out of Devol on March 3.

They found a driver’s license in Page’s purse identifying her as Kayla Blair.

Police later identified her as Page through mugshots and fingerprints.

They also found a baggie containing meth in the purse, and a wallet with checks and bank cards belonging to five different people.

Page has almost 20 prior arrests including charges for theft at Walmart last July and possession of a firearm by a felon. She has five pending criminal cases and 21 total cases filed, including nine felonies and three convictions for theft.

After her arrest, police went to a motel across the street and viewed security footage there.

They saw the pickup arrive and a black male get out and go to the second story of the Red Roof Inn, and never came back into view.

They went back and checked the rooms on the second floor. All were empty except one.

They learned one room was rented to a woman and her daughter, who weren’t in the room, and told police no one else should be in it.

The motel manager used the master key, but the inside security lock was latched, so police forced the door open and found Desmon Harvey of Missouri in the bathroom.

Clothes inside the room matched those of the man seen in the stolen truck.