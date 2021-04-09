Woman sentenced after police said she exposed 1-year-old to meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was sentenced Friday after police said she exposed a one-year-old child to methamphetamine.

Shirley Waldron, 31, was placed on three years probation in 89th District Court after she pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Police said a one-year-old girl was in the care of Waldron when she was arrested in June for having methamphetamine in her home.

CPS removed the girl and had her blood tested, which showed she had meth in her system.

Since 2020 six charges of drug possession have been filed on Waldron